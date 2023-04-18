Bootlegger held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in order to prevent drug peddling during Eid-Ul-Fitr across the city.

A team of Chehlyak police station arrested a bootlegger Kashan Nasir during a raid near Fountain Chowk when he was going to deliver the wine to his customers.

The police recovered 24 bottles of imported wine from his possession and registered a case against him, police sources added.