Bootlegger Held With Imported Wine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Bootlegger held with imported wine

Chehlyak police have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Chehlyak police have launched a special campaign in the area to control drug supply in order to prevent any untoward incident.

The police team arrested a notorious bootlegger Latif Maseeh s/o Sajan Maseeh carrying imported wine to deliver at different points of the city. The police also recovered 91 bottles of imported wine from his possession and registered the case against him.

The CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana has directed officers to continue special operation against drug peddlers in daily basis.

