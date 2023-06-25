Open Menu

Bootlegger Held With Imported Wine

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Bootlegger held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Shah Shams police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana regarding a crackdown against drug peddlers to control the supply of drugs during Eid-Ul-Azha, the Shah Shams police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Shamoon Joiya, arrested Muhammad Hussnain s/o Muhammad Akram.

The police have also recovered 190 bottles of imported wine from his possession and registered the case against him.

However, the CPO has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown on order to control the supply of drugs during Eid-Ul-Azha, the spokesman added.

