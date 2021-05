SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

A team of Sahiwal police station headed by SHO Sahib Khan conducted a raid and arrested notorious bootlegger Zafar Hayyat and recovered 90 litres liquor from him.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.