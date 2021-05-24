Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor and weapon from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor and weapon from his possession.

On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 49-NB and arrested Muhammad Saeed and recovered270 liters liquor and a gun 12 bore from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.