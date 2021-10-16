Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession

On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 47-NB and arrested Amir Riaz and recovered 150liters liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.