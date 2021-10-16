Bootlegger Held With Liquor In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 03:53 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.
On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 47-NB and arrested Amir Riaz and recovered 150liters liquor from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.