Bootlegger Held With Liquor In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 litres of liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, Mela police conducted a raid at Bucha Kalan village and arrested a notorious drug peddler Attique-ul-Rehman and recovered liquor in huge quantity from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

