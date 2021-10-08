UrduPoint.com

Bootlegger Held,259 Bottles Of Liquor Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:09 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Urban Area police team on Friday arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said that the team conducted a raid at Basti Eisaya and arrested a notorious drug-peddler Adnan and recovered 259 bottles of liquor from him.

A case was registered against the accused.

