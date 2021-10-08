Bootlegger Held,259 Bottles Of Liquor Seized
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:09 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Urban Area police team on Friday arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession.
A police spokesman said that the team conducted a raid at Basti Eisaya and arrested a notorious drug-peddler Adnan and recovered 259 bottles of liquor from him.
A case was registered against the accused.