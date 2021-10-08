Bootlegger held,259 bottles of liquor seized

Urban Area police team on Friday arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Urban Area police team on Friday arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said that the team conducted a raid at Basti Eisaya and arrested a notorious drug-peddler Adnan and recovered 259 bottles of liquor from him.

A case was registered against the accused.