SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) District police claimed to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered large quantity of liquor from their possessions,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Rangpura poilce, on a tip off, raided in the jurisdiction and arrested Amjad Maseeh and Babar and recovered 137 bottles of liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases against them.