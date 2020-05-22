BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi plane crash

(@fidahassanain)

Zafar received minor injuries but he is out of danger at Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud and another passenger miraculously survived with relatively minor injuries after a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed here on Friday.

Zafar Masud who was travelling in Karachi-bound PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore which crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malik almost a minute before landing at Karachi International Airport.

Masud received minor injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The rescue teams were still working on the tragic site where the plane crashed. However, there was no final report yet as how many people survived in the tragic incident.

Masud was shifted to Darul Sehat Hospital after he was recovered from the crash site. He also spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

Masud has sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones, the Darul Sehat Hospital's administration said, adding that there were no burn marks on his body, only scratches.

According to the hospital administration, Masud’s CT scan has been done and his condition is out of danger. Masud’s brother was with him in the hospital.

Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab later confirmed that there were two people who miraculously survived the crash.

Senator Saeed Ghani also visited the other survivor identified as Mohammad Zubair.

The survivor of the plane crash also gave a statement in which he said that the plane started jolting before landing.

“The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness,” said Zubair, adding that when he came woke up there was ‘smoke everywhere’.

Zubair faced minor injuries and is currently under treatment at the burns ward,” the hospital administration said.

There were total 98 passengers travelling in Karachi-bound flight and a list was issued by the authorities concerned.