BoP To Set Up Scholarship, Research Funds At IBA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

BoP to set up scholarship, research funds at IBA

Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and the Bank of Punjab signed memorandum of understanding to support the needy students from all over the country and fund research conducted by faculty on areas of mutual interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and the Bank of Punjab signed memorandum of understanding to support the needy students from all over the country and fund research conducted by faculty on areas of mutual interests.

The MoU was signed by President of BoP ,Zafar Masud and Executive Director IBA Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi at a ceremony here at IBA's City Campus, said IBA release on Monday.

As per agreement, under the scholarship program, financial assistance will be provided to five fresh undergraduate students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rural Sindh, Baluchistan and Southern Punjab regions for the duration of their studies under The BoP-IBA National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP). The scholars will be supported completely for their educational expenses such as admission, tuition, hostel and mess charges.

The agreement will cover an all-expense paid scholarship to the children of the bank's employees admitted to the IBA under any discipline.

BoP will also work on research projects of mutual interests with the IBA.

BoP President said the collaboration between IBA and BoP would reinforces the bank's commitment towards helping outstanding students from marginalized areas of Pakistan-- without any preference for any particular province. This would also serve as a ray of light for those families who were going through a testing time and were unable to meet their children's educational expenses. Employees of the bank were the biggest asset and their family welfare was my personal goal. Taking this objective ahead, this MOU would include extending full support for expensive higher education for the children of BoP employees.

Appreciating the initiative, Dr. Zaidi thanked BoP for extending their support for meritorious students from underprivileged regions, who were about to join IBA in Fall Session this year.

More Stories From Pakistan

