Open Menu

BoR Approves Monitoring, Accountability Of Revenue Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

BoR approves monitoring, accountability of revenue courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Board of revenue has approved a system of monitoring and accountability of revenue courts in the province and for the purpose, it has okayed establishment of two monitoring & accountability committees.

The idea was discussed by Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed in various meetings of the board which unanimously approved it.

Formulation of modalities was assigned to Member (Taxes) Zaman Wattoo. Minutes indicate that constitution of two monitoring & accountability committees was approved by the Board of Revenue in exercise of powers under section 4 of the Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957. Guidance was also sought from the District Judiciary Monitoring System of Lahore High Court in determining the terms of reference of the committees.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Nabeel From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan