BoR approves monitoring, accountability of revenue courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Board of revenue has approved a system of monitoring and accountability of revenue courts in the province and for the purpose, it has okayed establishment of two monitoring & accountability committees.

The idea was discussed by Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed in various meetings of the board which unanimously approved it.

Formulation of modalities was assigned to Member (Taxes) Zaman Wattoo. Minutes indicate that constitution of two monitoring & accountability committees was approved by the Board of Revenue in exercise of powers under section 4 of the Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957. Guidance was also sought from the District Judiciary Monitoring System of Lahore High Court in determining the terms of reference of the committees.