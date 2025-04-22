BoR Auditors Briefed On Steps For Transparency, Improvement In Revenue Matters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting with auditors of Punjab board of Revenue (BoR) and gave them a detailed briefing on steps taken so far in bringing transparency and improvement in revenue affairs.
The DC assured the audit team of full cooperation from the administration stating that all departments concerned would cooperate with the BoR auditors and provide whatever record they need for audit.
The meeting discussed in threadbare the matters pertaining to revenue record, land reforms, and audit.
Later, the DC chaired a price control meeting and ordered officials to continue to monitor minutely the prices of essential items and take stringent action against profiteers and hoarders. She said that efforts are being made to ensure availability of essential items at affordable prices in the markets.
Additional deputy commissioner Yousuf Cheena, assistant commissioners Irfan Hanjra, and other officials were present.
