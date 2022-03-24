BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

The Board of Revenue (BoR) has retrieved 224 acres and 13 Marla of state land valuing 42 crore 41 lakh rupees in its latest drive during the last 48 hours in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal with assistance from concerned deputy commissioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Board of Revenue (BoR) has retrieved 224 acres and 13 Marla of state land valuing 42 crore 41 lakh rupees in its latest drive during the last 48 hours in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal with assistance from concerned deputy commissioners.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Senior Member Board Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that, during a major operation against land mafia, 167 acres and 2 kanals of state land worth 35 crore 27 lakh 60 thousand had been retrieved in Gujranwala, 4 Kanals and 3 marlas state land worth Rs 2 crore 40 lakh in Mandi Bahauddin, 49 acres and 1 marla of state land worth Rs.

3 crore 33 lakhs in Rahim Yar Khan and 7 acres and 3 kanals of government land worth Rs. 1 crore 40 lakh in Sahiwal.

The senior member said that it was the goal of the board to retrieve all remaining state land across the province as soon as possible and more than 191,836 acres of land worth Rs 484.91 billion had been retrieved so far. This included about 4245 acres of urban state lands worth 67.32 billion rupees and 187,592 acres of rural state lands worth more than 417.60 billion rupees, he added.