BoR increases facilitation centers to 30 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Revenue (BoR) has extended facilitation centers across the province to help people in land ownership and transfer, correction of record, issuance of income certificate and domicile under one roof.

According to BoR official, these facilitation centres have been established in all major urban centres to provide technical support to people regarding revenue matters.

Earlier, total of six centers were operating but now the numbers increased to 30. These centers would help land owners for getting their record easily under one roof.

Meanwhile, citizens lauded extension in facilitation centers and adding that this move would help a great deal in resolving their problems pertaining to Revenue department.