BoR Introduces Comprehensive Reforms For Public Facilities: Nabeel Javed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senior Member of the board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed inaugurated a three-storey Judicial Complex at Farid Court, here on Friday.
The event was attended by all members and officials of the Board of Revenue (BoR).
While speaking to the media, Nabeel Javed announced that the BoR Punjab is introducing a comprehensive reform plan to facilitate the public by ensuring prompt and merit-based justice for applicants.
He further stated that judicial members are ensuring timely hearings of applicants' cases, enabling swift delivery of justice.
Javed also highlighted the installation of a modern video link system at the Judicial Complex to ease the process for applicants from various districts. Through this system, applicants can attend hearings via video link conferences, eliminating the need for long-distance travel, he added.
Additionally, a state-of-the-art bar room for lawyers and a modern e-library have been established at the Judicial Complex. The Board’s case management system is being regularly monitored to ensure timely and merit-based justice for all applicants, he added.
