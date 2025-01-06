BoR member takes briefing on various matters

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab Nabeel Javed visited here on Monday and held a meeting at the office of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab Nabeel Javed visited here on Monday and held a meeting at the office of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Additional Commissioners Revenue, Deputy Commissioners and member colonies were present in the meeting.

The matters about implementation of measures taken by the board of revenue, recovery campaign for government dues, development schemes and colonies were discussed. Mutation cases, stamp duty, agriculture income tax, water rate, recovery of arrears were also reviewed during the meeting.

The Member BOR Nabeel Javed reviewed the targets set under key-point indicators (KPI) e-registration and performance of sub-registrars and directed to speed up the recovery campaign from defaulters.

He also instructed for digitalization of villages, completion of mutation cases and also took briefings on expired leases.

Later, he visited Lyallpur house and appreciated the rehabilitation measures for the historical building.