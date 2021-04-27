BoR promote seven assistants to BS-17

Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has promoted seven assistants to the rank of superintendents in BS-17 including one getting elevation just a day before his retirement

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood, taking notice of delay in promotion, had asked deputy commissioners to prepare promotion cases of employees who had been waiting for it since long.

Commissioner also brought the plight of officials to the notice of senior member BoR Babar Hayat Tarar who accorded approval to the promotion of seven officials, says an official release.

Those promoted included an official Hakim Ali from Multan who was promoted just a day before his retirement. Others included Abdul Aziz Shahid and Muhamnad Ashraf from Lodhran, Nadir Hameed, Muhamnad Nawaz and Noor Shah from Multan and Sajid Raza from Vehari.

Commissioner Multan said that in time promotions improve morale and performance of officials.