UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BoR Promote Seven Assistants To BS-17

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

BoR promote seven assistants to BS-17

Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has promoted seven assistants to the rank of superintendents in BS-17 including one getting elevation just a day before his retirement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has promoted seven assistants to the rank of superintendents in BS-17 including one getting elevation just a day before his retirement.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood, taking notice of delay in promotion, had asked deputy commissioners to prepare promotion cases of employees who had been waiting for it since long.

Commissioner also brought the plight of officials to the notice of senior member BoR Babar Hayat Tarar who accorded approval to the promotion of seven officials, says an official release.

Those promoted included an official Hakim Ali from Multan who was promoted just a day before his retirement. Others included Abdul Aziz Shahid and Muhamnad Ashraf from Lodhran, Nadir Hameed, Muhamnad Nawaz and Noor Shah from Multan and Sajid Raza from Vehari.

Commissioner Multan said that in time promotions improve morale and performance of officials.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Lodhran Vehari Babar Hayat From

Recent Stories

Kiev to Respond in Case of Russia's 'Provocations' ..

3 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Aims to Restore Deal in I ..

3 minutes ago

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

1 hour ago

DC Khairpur inspects Ramazan Sasta bazar

3 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

ICC reminds fans of extreme Shoaib Akhtar pace

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.