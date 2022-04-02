UrduPoint.com

BoR Retrieved State Land Worth Rs 45.1 Million : Babar Hayat Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Saturday said that during the last 48 hours, around 30 acres of government land worth Rs 45.1 million have been retrieved in Vehari district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Saturday said that during the last 48 hours, around 30 acres of government land worth Rs 45.1 million have been retrieved in Vehari district.

In his statement issued here, he said that crackdown against Illegal encroachers and land mafia continues across the province.

SMBR said that Board of Revenue goal was to retrieveall the state lands across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,941 acres of land worth Rs 485.10 billion have been retrieved. In which about 4245 acres of urban state lands worth 67.32 billion rupees while 187,696 acres of rural government lands worth Rs. 417.79 billion were included.

