UrduPoint.com

BoR Retrieves State Land Worth Rs484b

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 09:06 PM

BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar Friday said that the department had retrieved state land worth Rs484 billion during the last two years across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar Friday said that the department had retrieved state land worth Rs484 billion during the last two years across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a full board meeting here at BoR office. The meeting was attended by all the board members.

The meeting reviewed in detail the state land management system, land revenue act, appointment of rural watchmen (chowkidar) and other issues.

Babar Hayat said that in order to facilitate the masses, revenue system had been fully digitised to ensure transparency and to curb the menace of corruption.

He said that the laws against land grabbers and land mafia had been further tightened and it was the duty of the revenue department to protect the state land and in this regard, indiscriminate crackdown on land mafia would continue vigorously.

Related Topics

Corruption Babar Hayat All Billion

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Home Minister's remarks ab ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Home Minister's remarks about partition, Kartarpur Sahib ..

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Natio ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for National census

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 4 more positive with COVID-19

Balochistan reports 4 more positive with COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 KPTMA condoles over demise of Raza Kuli Khattak

KPTMA condoles over demise of Raza Kuli Khattak

8 minutes ago
 Women's Baseball Series 2022 Between Pakistan and ..

Women's Baseball Series 2022 Between Pakistan and Malaysia National Teams

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>