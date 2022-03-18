BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar Friday said that the department had retrieved state land worth Rs484 billion during the last two years across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a full board meeting here at BoR office. The meeting was attended by all the board members.

The meeting reviewed in detail the state land management system, land revenue act, appointment of rural watchmen (chowkidar) and other issues.

Babar Hayat said that in order to facilitate the masses, revenue system had been fully digitised to ensure transparency and to curb the menace of corruption.

He said that the laws against land grabbers and land mafia had been further tightened and it was the duty of the revenue department to protect the state land and in this regard, indiscriminate crackdown on land mafia would continue vigorously.