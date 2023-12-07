Open Menu

BoR Senior Member Urges Timely Completing Of Renovation Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed directed the relevant officers to complete all renovation projects without any delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Punjab board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed directed the relevant officers to complete all renovation projects without any delay.

He presided over a meeting on the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister which reviewed progress on renovation of mosques and shrines across the province.

He gave task to NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, Auqaf and Walled City of Lahore to timely complete the projects.

He asked the Punjab Finance Department to ensure provision of funds without any delay.

He further said that projects would be timely completed as per the direction of caretaker Punjab chief minister.

