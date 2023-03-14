BoR Senior Member visits RUDA Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Member of board of Revenue (SMBR) Dr Nabeel visited the headquarters of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), here on Tuesday.

He was briefed on the functioning and concept of RUDA and Central business District Authority (CBDA). Matters pertaining to land, waste water, afforestation and carbon credits were discussed during the briefing session.

The SMBR appreciated the progress of RUDA and instructed his staff to process matters relating to land in RUDA's territorial jurisdiction on a priority basis.

Chief Executive Officer RUDA Imran Amin expressed his gratitude for Dr Nabeel's visit, saying, "We are honoured to have Dr Nabeel visiting RUDA headquarters and appreciate his keen interest in the progress of RUDA.

His valuable insights will help us improve our operations and continue to deliver world-class urban infrastructure to the people of Punjab." Amin also shared his vision for RUDA, saying, "We are committed to develop sustainable and livable cities that provide a high quality of life to our residents. Our focus on afforestation, waste water management, and carbon credits demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development."Later, Executive Director Commercial RUDA Kashif Qureshi and ED Commercial CBDA Mohammad Omer briefed Dr Nabeel about their respective projects.

The SMBR appreciated both the projects and instructed his staff to hold the periodic follow-ups of both the projects. Senior officials from RUDA, CBD and SMBR were present during the meeting.