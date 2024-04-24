Open Menu

Boran DAP Inauguration Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Boran DAP inauguration ceremony held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inauguration ceremony of Sona Boran DAP on Wednesday was organized by Fauji Fertilizer Company in Regional Office Nawabshah in which Deputy Manager FFC Nawabshah Region Mohammad Ali Anees Guraya, Sales Officer Nawabshah Asif Iqbal and Agri Services Officer Nawabshah Ali Raza were present by faculty side.

Addressing the audience, Ali Anis described agriculture as the backbone of the country's economy.

He further said that the use of micro-components with DAP would lead to increase in production.

On this occasion, Agricultural Services Officer Ali Raza said that it was possible to increase production by 10 to 23 percent with the use of Boron.

Therefore, on the strong demand of the farmers, Sona Boron DAP has been prepared by adding value of boron in DAP.

In which the main components of DAP, nitrogen and phosphorus have also been retained.

He further said that the presence of boron in DAP would ensure uniform distribution of boron in the field and better yield and due to the better solubility of boron in Sona DAP, it can be used after cultivation by Best results can be obtained by using irrigation.

On this occasion, Head of Sales District Shaheed Benazirabad Asif Iqbal said that FFC provided quality fertilizers and agricultural services for the economic prosperity of farmers and this journey of innovation would continue for the improvement of agriculture and food security.

On this occasion, FFC dealers, government representatives and progressive farmers of the area were also present.

APP/mwq

