Border Clash Between Pakistan, Taliban Leaves 4 People Dead, 3 Injured - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) A border clash between the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Pakistani military occurred on Sunday at a border crossing in Afghanistan's town of Spin Boldak, leaving four people killed and three injured, a source told Sputnik.

"The clash between the two sides occurred on Sunday, December 11, at the Spin Boldak border crossing," the source said.

A total of four people were killed, while three more were injured in the incident, the source said, adding that the situation in the area has stabilized.

In mid-November the TOLONews broadcaster reported another skirmish on the Afghan-Pakistani border, citing Afghanistan's military.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. In September of that year, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

