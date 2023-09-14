Open Menu

Border Closure Causes Lining Up Of Thousands Of Goods Laden Trucks At Torkhem-PAJCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Border closure causes lining up of thousands of goods laden trucks at Torkhem-PAJCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The closure of the Torkhem border for passage of all kinds of traffic between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last seven days has caused the lining up of thousands of trucks laden with goods in both countries.

"The impasse following a firefight between security forces over the construction of an unlawful structure at zero point has inflicted a loss of around three million US Dollars on businessmen by destroying perishable goods including fresh fruit, vegetable, poultry, meat, eggs, juices and others," claims Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Thursday.

From Torkhem zero point to Landi Kotal, more than 1500 to 2000 trucks are parked in queues on both sides of the road waiting for the opening of the border, Zia said.

Similarly, on the Afghanistan side, the number of stranded trucks is more than 2000 to around 2500 because of the season of fresh fruit export to Pakistan.

Zia said big quantities of perishable goods loaded in trucks including fresh fruit like grapes, bananas, citrus, melon dew and vegetables like lady's finger, and tomato have become rot.

Apart from transit trade goods, a large quantity of import and export goods from both countries has become wasted and is stranded due to the closure of the border.

Around 150 to 200 trucks of soapstone and 100 trucks of coal come on a daily basis to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The number of trucks carrying fresh fruit and vegetable are more than the above-mentioned figure, he went on to say.

While a large number of trucks cross the border to Afghanistan carrying export goods from Pakistan like cement, structural iron (sarya), poultry, meat, eggs, banana, potato etc., he continued.

Director PAJCCI urged the quarters concerned to take measures for early resolution of disputes because permanent closure of the border is not a solution and is detrimental to the economies of both the countries and regional trade.

He said some elements are raising allegations of misuse of transit trade facilities and smuggling of exported goods back to Pakistan.

Zia said four to five different departments are working on border security and it's their duty to increase surveillance and monitoring of incoming and outgoing goods instead of complete closure of commercial activities.

Director PAJCCI added that the export of Pakistan to Central Asian countries is dependent on passage through Afghanistan and the closure of the border is not only affecting bilateral trade but also regional trade.

Apart from businessmen, border closure has also affected a large number of ailing Afghans who come to Pakistan for treatment and are stuck at the border in deteriorating conditions, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Import Osama Bin Laden Road Traffic Landi Kotal Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Border Commerce All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

2 minutes ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

18 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

19 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

36 minutes ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

49 minutes ago
ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campa ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campaign for COP28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan