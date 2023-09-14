Border closure causes lining up of thousands of goods laden trucks at Torkhem-PAJCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The closure of the Torkhem border for passage of all kinds of traffic between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last seven days has caused the lining up of thousands of trucks laden with goods in both countries.

"The impasse following a firefight between security forces over the construction of an unlawful structure at zero point has inflicted a loss of around three million US Dollars on businessmen by destroying perishable goods including fresh fruit, vegetable, poultry, meat, eggs, juices and others," claims Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Thursday.

From Torkhem zero point to Landi Kotal, more than 1500 to 2000 trucks are parked in queues on both sides of the road waiting for the opening of the border, Zia said.

Similarly, on the Afghanistan side, the number of stranded trucks is more than 2000 to around 2500 because of the season of fresh fruit export to Pakistan.

Zia said big quantities of perishable goods loaded in trucks including fresh fruit like grapes, bananas, citrus, melon dew and vegetables like lady's finger, and tomato have become rot.

Apart from transit trade goods, a large quantity of import and export goods from both countries has become wasted and is stranded due to the closure of the border.

Around 150 to 200 trucks of soapstone and 100 trucks of coal come on a daily basis to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The number of trucks carrying fresh fruit and vegetable are more than the above-mentioned figure, he went on to say.

While a large number of trucks cross the border to Afghanistan carrying export goods from Pakistan like cement, structural iron (sarya), poultry, meat, eggs, banana, potato etc., he continued.

Director PAJCCI urged the quarters concerned to take measures for early resolution of disputes because permanent closure of the border is not a solution and is detrimental to the economies of both the countries and regional trade.

He said some elements are raising allegations of misuse of transit trade facilities and smuggling of exported goods back to Pakistan.

Zia said four to five different departments are working on border security and it's their duty to increase surveillance and monitoring of incoming and outgoing goods instead of complete closure of commercial activities.

Director PAJCCI added that the export of Pakistan to Central Asian countries is dependent on passage through Afghanistan and the closure of the border is not only affecting bilateral trade but also regional trade.

Apart from businessmen, border closure has also affected a large number of ailing Afghans who come to Pakistan for treatment and are stuck at the border in deteriorating conditions, he added.