Border Crossing With Afghanistan, Iran To Remain Closed On Feb 8: FO Spox
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians to ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on February 8.
Normal operations would resume on February 9, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement said on Wednesday.
