Border Fencing With Afghanistan To Be Completed In Next Two Months, Says FM Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Border fencing with Afghanistan to be completed in next two months, says FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that border fencing with Afghanistan would be completed in next one to two months.

Addressing the participants of a ceremony organized in his owner by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai here, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was in support of sustainable peace in Afghanistan and all efforts were being made for this purpose. He said that some elements criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan when he advocated dialogue as the only solution for peace in Afghanistan. However, later, world recognized his stance. He said that world witnessed meeting of American foreign minister and Mulla Biradar signing peace agreement in Doha.

FM Qureshi said that America and allies were going to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by September. He said that if peace was not maintained in Afghanistan, it could lead towards unrest which would not only affect Pakistan but also the region.

He said that some elements were playing role of a spoiler but Pakistan would continue efforts for peace in region.

He maintained that South Punjab as separate province was part of PTI manifesto and practical steps have been taken in this regard.

He added, Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid foundation stone of South Punjab secretariat. He said that it would be the first time in country's history that separate funds would be allowed for South Punjab in the budget and separate Annual Development Programme (ADP) would be published. He said that some elements tried to create hurdles in establishment of South Punjab secretariat but government resolved the issues of sub secretariat location.

The foreign minister further said that special quota would be announced for South Punjab which would provide opportunity to local youth to become judges, engineers and officers in all government departments.

He said that Sindh government was doing politics on water issues because they have nothing to sell now. He said that there were lot of issues in Sindh including corruption. He said that they were trying to create division between provinces.

On this occasion, MPA Waseem Khan Badozai, Malik Wasif Raan, Saleem Labar and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

