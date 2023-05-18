Border market, transmission line projects added new chapter to Pak-Iran ties: PM

PAK-IRAN BORDER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the inauguration of Mand-Pishin border market and 100 megawatt power Gabd-Polan power transmission line added a new chapter to Pakistan-Iran relationship.

The prime minister, who along with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the Gabd-Polan transmission line told the ceremony that the project would benefit the people of Gwadar and bring in the socio-economic development.

He thanked the energy ministers of Pakistan and Iran and relevant organisations for their efforts to complete the otherwise halted project in the record time.

The prime minister believed that there existed huge potential for bilateral energy and petroleum projects and expressed the hope that the two countries would make all-out efforts to tap the potential for benefit of the two people.

Regarding the inauguration of Pishin-Mand border market, he said such six markets would be developed in the region to usher a new era of progress.

This would prove to be a milestone for bilateral relationship, he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the gathering that during his meeting with President Raisi earlier in the day, he had discussed cooperation in the solar energy sector as the Iranian leader also assured cooperation.

He said the delegations from both sides would visit each other to work out the solar energy projects.

The prime minister said he also extended an invitation to President Raisi which he accepted.

He said Pakistan and Iran were bound in centuries old relationship marking Islamic brotherhood.

However the bilateral trade, investment did not reflect that relationship, he commented.

Calling for maximum efforts to exploit the potential, the prime minister assured the Iranian president of his support and cooperation in the journey.

He said the leadership from both sides would have to bring about a revolution of development for the benefit of two countries.

To a suggestion by the Iranian president, the prime minister assured for taking measures for a joint security mechanism in order to thwart the nefarious designs poised to undermine the bilateral ties.

The prime minister also thanked the Iranian president for a warm reception and hospitality to him as well as the delegation.

In his address, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the the Pak-Iran relations were strengthening as both the countries were bound in religious bond.

He said Iran desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector.

He congratulated the Government of Pakistan on completion of the 100MW power transmission project that would beget employment opportunities for people in the area.

Coming to the regional situation, he called for resolution of regional disputes through dialogue to achieve durable peace.

Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir thanked the Iranian partners and NTDC in Pakistan for their extraordinary efforts to ensure completion of the project in record time despite heavy floods.

He said these projects would unlock the development and lead to the infrastructural transformation as well as industrial development.