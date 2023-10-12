Open Menu

Border Military Police Foils Goods Smuggling Worth Rs 400 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 11:40 AM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Border Military Police claimed to have recovered smuggled goods worth about Rs. 400 million during late night crackdown on Wednesday at tribal belt of Koh-e- Suleman.

The smuggling of a huge consignment of non-custom paid goods was being made from Balochistan to Punjab restrained, Commandant Mushtaq Ahmed tawana said.

As many as eight vehicles stuffed with non-custom paid items were seized on the spot, added the commandent.

The smuggled goods were hidden into secret parts of the vehicles, he said.

Border military police handed over the goods to custom staff led by AC Custom Usman Chattha.

Recovered goods included mainly Iranian diesel, dry milk, imported tyres and cigarettes etc.

It has to be supplied to multiple districts of the province, Punjab, he said.

AC Custom said Border Military Police was cooperating with the custom officials to control smuggling in the region.

