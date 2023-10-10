Open Menu

Border Military Police Seizes Vehicle Carrying 'huge Consignment Of Drugs'

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Border Military Police seizes vehicle carrying 'huge consignment of drugs'

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The commandment of Border Military Police seized a vehicle carrying 'huge consignment of church' that was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab.

The drugs smuggler identified as Aziz Ullah, son of Saifullah, resident of district Pishin of Balochistan, was arrested.

Commandant Mushtaq Ahmed, the head of Border Military Police, SHO of the concerned police station, Sakir Najib Qaisrani among the heavy contingent of police participated in the action.

The Commandant said that a heavy quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Balochistan to Diska, the Punjab district.

The drugs were hidden in secret corners of the vehicle, he said. About one and a half kilogram chars was recovered, he said.

SHO and Additional SHO were rewarded with cash price and appreciation certificates by the Border Military Police for timely action and cooperation to recover the drugs.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Vehicle Price Pishin Border Church From

Recent Stories

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

14 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

28 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

12 hours ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

12 hours ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan