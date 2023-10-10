Border Military Police seizes vehicle carrying 'huge consignment of drugs'

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The commandment of Border Military Police seized a vehicle carrying 'huge consignment of church' that was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab.

The drugs smuggler identified as Aziz Ullah, son of Saifullah, resident of district Pishin of Balochistan, was arrested.

Commandant Mushtaq Ahmed, the head of Border Military Police, SHO of the concerned police station, Sakir Najib Qaisrani among the heavy contingent of police participated in the action.

The Commandant said that a heavy quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Balochistan to Diska, the Punjab district.

The drugs were hidden in secret corners of the vehicle, he said. About one and a half kilogram chars was recovered, he said.

SHO and Additional SHO were rewarded with cash price and appreciation certificates by the Border Military Police for timely action and cooperation to recover the drugs.