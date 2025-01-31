Bordering areas of twin cities' top priority during polio drive. CEO Health

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi's health authority is all set to start the anti-polio drive which will start from 3rd February. Special attention will be paid to the union councils bordering twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, there are 13 Union Councils of Islamabad located at adjoining demarcation of the twin cities. The health teams from both cities' health departments will mutually collaborate to ensure the anti-polio vaccination in bordering UCs.

Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO District Health Authority informed APP that there were some reports of UCs where a confusion arises and needed to be addressed regarding demarcation.

"We have jointly resolved to render collaboration during the drive for achieving maximum target", said Dr. Asif while highlighting the territorial domains of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Dr. Asif informed that there were 33 UCs of Rawalpindi which adjoined Islamabad's 13 UCs which home to the majority mobile migratory population.

"There is a target population in bordering areas which often remains in transit and can miss the polio drops, for which twin cities' health authorities have created a clarity of work area", he said.

Dr Asif reiterated commitment of achieving the target and urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams.

