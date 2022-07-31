UrduPoint.com

Borobudur Temple Reflects Cross-cultural Similarities Between Pakistan, Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Borobudur temple reflects cross-cultural similarities between Pakistan, Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Borobudur temple, enlisted by the Guinness World Records as the largest archaeological site of world, is a reflection of cross-cultural similarities between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Indonesia has recently unveiled its miniature model at a five-day exhibition at the Lok Virsa which attracted many historians from across the country.

Syeda Shanzay, a student of geography from Punjab University briefly narrated some astounding geographical facts about the Borobudur temple. "Known as one of the most famous cultural heritage sites across the globe, the temple has an area of 15,129 square meters, 42 meters high with 10 levels, realistic length is more than 1 km, and consisting of 72 stupas. It is located on the island of Java in Indonesia and was built around 800 C.E. by the rulers of the Sailendra Dynasty. The monument is a shrine to the Buddha and a place for Buddhist pilgrimage," she said.

An Indonesian archeologist present at the exhibition while talking to APP said the astonishing history of abandonment of the temple. "The Borobudur temple lay hidden for centuries under layers of volcanic ash and vegetation. The facts behind its abandonment and negligence remain a mystery even today. Several sources have mentioned the abandonment period has occurred between 928 and 1006, when King Mpu Sindok moved to the capital of the Medang Kingdom to the region of East Java after a series of volcanic eruptions. However, whether his movement influenced the abandonment of Borobudur temple is not certain." Maheen Mirza, a historian present at the exhibition told APP about the significance of the temple. "Even after its abandonment, the Borobudur temple was not forgotten completely. However, the folk stories gradually shifted its conception from glorious to more superstitious, and people started to relate it with bad luck and misery. Old Javenese chronicles, also known as babad, mention cases of bad luck associated with the monument.

According to the Babad Tanah Jawi (The history of Java), the monument was a fatal factor for Mas Dana, a rebel who revolted against the king of Mataram in 1709. It was mentioned that the Redi Borobudur hill was besieged and the insurgents were defeated and sentenced to death by the king." The temple, which mysteriously fell out of use for decades was discovered in the 19th century. Following its capture, Java was under British administration from 1811 to 1816. The appointed governor, who took great interest in the history of Java, used to collect Javanese antiques. On an inspection tour to Semarang in 1814, he was informed about a big monument deep in a nearby jungle. He ordered cutting down the trees in that areas, burning the vegetation and digging the Earth to reveal the monument. The governor has been credited with the monument's discovery as the one who had brought it to the world's attention.

While sharing facts about the temple, an Indonesian guide noted that the Borobudur temple was built without the use of any adhesive. Borobudur Temple is composed of stone blocks. Each piece of stone is arranged without the use of cement or adhesive. These stones are only stacked and spliced with certain patterns to bind each other.

At the onset of the exhibition, Ambassador Tugio stressed the need to promote and strengthen existing cultural relations between the two brotherly countries.

Talking to APP, he said Indonesia and Pakistan are home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world and added that his country was extending cooperation in various fields including tourism, education and trade. The exhibition has not only successfully showcased the cultural similarities between the two countries but has also engaged visitors to learn the history of Indonesia and Pakistan.

