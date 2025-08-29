Boron-coated urea, bio-fertilizers can boost yields, say experts at Farmers Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Agricultural scientists and experts have said that farmers can save millions of rupees annually on chemical fertilizers and significantly enhance their income by adopting boron-coated urea, zinc- and iron-fortified fertilizers, and bio-fertilizers, which also help increase per-acre yield.

Speaking at a Farmers Day function, organised at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad, they highlighted that nearly 70 per cent of Pakistan’s population is directly linked to agriculture and livestock, which together contribute around 25 per cent to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The event, held to emphasise the benefits of boron-coated urea, was attended by Chief Scientist Wheat Department Dr Javed Ahmed, Chief Scientist Department of Soil Chemistry and Environmental Sciences Dr Abid Niaz, Principal Scientist Dr Aleem Sarwar, Hafeezullah Rafi, Dr Muhammad Arif, Dr Zia Chishti, Dr Samreen Siddique, Dr Hina Javed, Ana Aslam, Dr Abdul Majeed, Director Agricultural Information Dr Asif Ali, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, as well as other scientists and progressive farmers.

Dr Abid Niaz stressed that maintaining soil fertility and increasing organic matter are crucial to sustaining agriculture and coping with climate change. He said Punjab can ensure national food security not only through staple crops like wheat, cotton, paddy, maize, sugarcane, and oilseeds but also by promoting high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables.

He lauded the collaborative efforts of AARI, Nayab Faisalabad, and private fertilizer companies in developing boron-coated urea, terming it a breakthrough that could make agriculture more profitable, reduce rural poverty, and open new avenues for economic development.

Imran Ahmed, a representative of a private company, said modern crop production technologies are now being delivered directly to farmers through these joint public-private efforts.

Renowned agricultural scientist Dr. Akhtar Hussain emphasized that optimum crop growth requires soil pH between 5.5 and 7.0 and a temperature range of 25°C to 35°C. He advised farmers to select fertile lands with high organic matter for successful cultivation.