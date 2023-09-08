Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In order to provide education to juvenile prisoners, the Borstal Prison Bahawalpur has been converted into a 'boarding house' under the 'knowledge-friendly' initiative of the South Punjab School Education Department. A library has also been established along with the construction of classrooms in the jail.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan visited Borstal Institute and Juvenile Prison Bahawalpur. He reviewed the school and library plans for children's education and training. Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq and CEO Education Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Akram along with the relevant officers of the Education Department were also present on the occasion.

He reviewed the educational facilities provided to children in Borstal cell. Superintendent Borstal Jail and CEO Education Bahawalpur gave a briefing to the Secretary School Education South Punjab regarding educational facilities provided to children.

He said that children should focus on education and work hard to determine the purpose of their life. He said that inmate children are our responsibility and we should help them move to the right path.

Secretary said that the Department of School Education South Punjab has arranged a classroom, a library, and a teacher for the training of children while the energies of the captive children are spent in positive activities. Steps are being taken to organize various games. He said that they should use their time in a productive way.

Secretary said that interesting stories and books will be placed in barracks so that inmates can spend their time in reading.

He said that inmate children should consider cells as correctional centers.