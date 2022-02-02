UrduPoint.com

BoS Approves Scheme Of Studies For Newly Established AUST Biochemistry Department

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The first meeting of the Board of Studies (BoS) of the newly established Department of Biochemistry at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian was held on January 25, 2022

The Dean Faculty of Biomedical & Health Sciences Prof Dr. Mujadad ur Rahman Malik convened the meeting.

Dr. Nusrat Shaheen, Head of the Department of Chemistry presented the different agenda items one by one including approval of the scheme of studies for BS Biochemistry Higher education Commission (HEC) revised 2018, approval of a future Mphil and Ph.D. programs in Biochemistry and nomination of two members BoS Biochemistry for Board of faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences and approval of the list of the external examiners for viva-voce/thesis and selection board.

Subject Expert Prof Dr. Mukhtiar Hassan, Ex-Chairman Department of Biochemistry Hazara University, Dr. Sajid Associate Professor, Dr. Nighat Sultana Assistant Professor, Dr. Umme Kulsoom Assistant Professor (Department of Biochemistry Hazara University) attended the meeting and suggested valuable minor modifications in the HEC Revised 2018 Curriculum for BS Biochemistry.

It is pertinent to mention that MPhil & Ph.D. (Biochemistry) programs were also approved by the Board of Studies.

More Stories From Pakistan

