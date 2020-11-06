UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Chairman Of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic Departs For Home Country After Two-day Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:12 PM

Bosnia Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic departs for home country after two-day visit

The visit of the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen bonds of cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic on Friday departed for his home country after completing his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Bosnian Chairman Sefik Dzaferovic during his five-day visit held meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high level officials.

During his visit, he also held a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Both General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic discussed regional security and Pakistan Bosnia relations.

The Army Chief said Pakistan attached great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He said Pakistan was proud of strong bond of love and support between people of two countries.

They discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise & joint ventures. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

