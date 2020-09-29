UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Keen To Further Boost Trade Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Sakib Foric Tuesday said Bosnia and Herzegovina considers Pakistan an important market for business cooperation and is keen to further enhance bilateral trade with it as the two countries have good potential for trade in many areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Sakib Foric Tuesday said Bosnia and Herzegovina considers Pakistan an important market for business cooperation and is keen to further enhance bilateral trade with it as the two countries have good potential for trade in many areas.

The envoy shared these views in a meeting with Mayor, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), Sheikh Ansar Aziz here.

The mayor said people of Pakistan and Bosnia should promote its tourism as both the countries have immense potential in the sector.

He stressed the need to learn from each other's experience in various fields to further strengthen the relationship between both the states.

Aziz shared the success story of the IMC with the ambassador in combating with coronavirus pandemic.

Sakib Foric appreciated the efforts of the mayor to cope with the COVID-19.

Aziz also presented a souvenir shield to the ambassador.

