Bosnian Ambassador, AJK President, discusses Kashmir, people to people contacts

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sakib Foric, called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e- Sadar, in the State's metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) : The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sakib Foric, called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e- Sadar, in the State's metropolis on Monday.

The AJK President and Ambassador Sakib Foric discussed ways to strengthen relations between the people of Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK President office said Monday night.

The AJK President said Bosnia is a great nation with a history of the valiant struggle to fight tyranny, ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Terming Ambassador Sakib Foric as one of the most dynamic diplomats in the diplomatic community in Pakistan, President Masood said Ambassador Sakib's tenure in Pakistan remained very productive in furthering the friendly relations between Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The Bosnian Ambassador said his country was fully aware of the plight of Kashmiris and sought full respect for their fundamental rights. President Khan thanked the ambassador for the solidarity shown by the Bosnian People towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Sakib Foric said President Sefik Dzaferovic had especially asked him to convey his greetings and good wishes to President AJK.

President Masood Khan reciprocated with warmth and gratitude.

The President suggested the exchange of students, academics, and journalists between AJK and Bosnia as part of people-to-people contacts to strengthen relations between the people of the two regions.

The Ambassador thanked AJK President and conveyed his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bosnia by promoting cooperation in multiple areas, including defense, particularly training of Bosnia's armed personnel in military institutions of Pakistan.

Sakib Foric acknowledged Pakistan's endeavours for promoting unity among the Muslims and also thanked Pakistan for extending assistance to Bosnia in a number of sectors and widely recognizing its position and sovereignty at the international level.

The Bosnian Ambassador arrived in Muzaffarabad to deliver computers to the children of the school built at Chattar Kallas through Bosnian funding.

The computers provided by the Embassy of Bosnia were delivered to the management of the school at a simple ceremony held at the Presidency. Earlier the AJK President thanked the Ambassador for their gesture in the midst of COVID-19.