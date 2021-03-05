UrduPoint.com
Bosnian Envoys For Further Strengthening Bilateral Ties In Education, Trade Sectors

Fri 05th March 2021

Bosnian envoys for further strengthening bilateral ties in education, trade sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Saqib Fork Friday called on Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash here and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Bosnian ambassador said that both Pakistan and Bosnia are brotherly countries, adding that Pakistan played a key role in ending the civil war in Bosnia, said a press release issued here after the meeting.

"We want to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan and especially with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and for the purpose we have signed several agreements." He said the trader volume between the two countries was approximately three to four million Dollars.

The ambassador further said that Pakistani products are cheaper and of better quality than European countries. The hidden trade opportunities in Pakistan are endless he said and noted that with further cooperation, trade volume can be strengthened.

"Bosnia is waiting for you and we have an open invitation to the Pakistani leadership and people," he told the KP CM's aide.

Regarding cooperation with KP government in higher education sector, Saqib Fork said that Bosnia has international standard universities where Pakistani students can study.

The special assistant told the Bosnian ambassador that a joint degree program between the two countries could suffice. Linking the KP universities to international standards and markets is a matter of urgency.

He said Bosnia can be an ally of Pakistan in promoting international quality education, adding we are taking higher education to the international level, which will surely require the cooperation of friendly countries.

Bangash said that KP has great tourism opportunities, international tourists can come here and enjoy the natural beauty here.

At the end of the meeting, the Special Assistant thanked the Ambassador and presented him with an honorary shield.

The honorary Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nominated from Bosnia Asad Saleem was also present during the meeting.

