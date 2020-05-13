Bostan Industrial zone to boost economic development in Balochistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday said Bostan Industrial Zone would be a milestone to turn around the economic outlook of Balochistan province. The Special Economic Zone would be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over an area of 1000 acres; situated at district Pishin bordered with Quetta, said a press release.

The connectivity of this SEZ make this zone feasible for business activities and ensure the mobility of labor force to start operations. It's situated at a distance of 23 KM from Quetta Airport 713 KM from Karachi seaport and 32 KM from Quetta dry located near national highway N-50.

Therefore, the Federal government has proposed Bostan SEZ (Balochistan) in prioritised Special Economic Zones.

Jamali said following clusters/sectors were proposed to be established at Bostan Industrial Zone i.e Fruit Processing, Agriculture machinery, Pharmaceutical, Motor Bikes Assembly, Chromite, cooking Oil, Ceramic industries, Cold storage for fruits and vegetables, Electric Appliance and importantly Halal food Industry.