Botanical garden inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Sialkot Professor Dr Rukhsana Kausar inaugurated a botanical garden at Imam Bibi Campus on Saturday.

Addressing the function, she said that efforts were underway to make the university carbon-free.

The botanical garden would help students in scientific research, she added.

She said an artificial forest would be developed on two acres in the university to take measures against environmental pollution.

Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Controller Examination Gulshan Aslam, Registrar Attiya Almas,Dr Sajjad Haider, Dr Adeel Mehmood, Wajiha Sarfraz, faculty of Botany department andstudents participated in the ceremony.