Botanical spray vital to abolish enemy pests from cotton field: Secy Agri S. Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Spray of plant extracts or botanical mixture on cotton crop was of vital importance to control enemy pests as it helped keep attracting predators to abolish enemy pests from cotton crop.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel while inspecting a field in Rohealianwali, district Muzaffargarh.

He also noticed a sparrow's nest at cotton plant which became focus of attention for visiting team.

The sparrow was founding feeding insects to her newborn children.

Instead of routine pesticides, the extracts of various plants were used as spray in the cotton field.

The botanical spray proved beneficial as there was no pressure of enemy pests, found in the cotton field.

Extracts of different plants including "Neem, Kortuma, Oak, Tobbacco" etc could be used as spray on cotton crop. It also offer an opportunity to predators to prey enemy pests from cotton crop.

Saqib Ateel recommended regular inspection of crop to monitor pest pressure and proposed farmers to use botanical spray in case of need.