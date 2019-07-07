Both characters of audio, video story certified liers: Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said both characters in "audio, video tape" story were certified liers.

In a tweet she said the maker of alleged video Nasir Butt was an notorious murderer and gang leader whereas Maryam Safdar, the person who played the tape was involved in presenting a fake letter in the court using calibri font, and beneficial owner of Benami properties.

Referring to recovery of official bullet proof car from Raiwind palace, she said the process of recovery of looted and plundered official material was continuing from the former rulers.

She said Nawaz Sharif was in jail, then in what capacity Maryam Safdar continued using bullet proof car without any privilege.

Those who had the habit of plundering national wealth found it difficult to spend from their own pocket, she remarked.