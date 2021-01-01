UrduPoint.com
Both COVID-19 And PDM Will Not Exist After First Quarter Of 2021: Fawad Ch

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Both COVID-19 and PDM will not exist after first quarter of 2021: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Friday said both COVID-19 and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not exist after the first quarter of the New Year 2021

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Friday said both COVID-19 and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not exist after the first quarter of the New Year 2021.

"Neither COVID-19 nor PDM will exist after the first quarter of the year 2021", the federal minister stated in a tweet.

Fawad Ch said that the present government would complete half of its tenure in the month of February. "Now we have to focus on such projects in these six months which could be completed in the next two years", he said.

"The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) may find its new leadership during this period", he added.

