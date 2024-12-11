Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed Were Partners, Says Khawaja Asif
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:22 PM
Defence minister says PTI founder and former spy chief were involved in political maneuvering
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated that both Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and retired Lt. General Faiz Hameed were involved in the political maneuvering.
“Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners,” said the minister while talking to the reporters outside the parliament in Islamabad on Wednesday.
He said, “Faiz Hameed played a crucial role in bringing Imran Khan to power.”
The defence minister while talking about Imran Khan’s military trial said that its outcome would be determined by the legal process. He reminded reporters that many civilians had faced military trials during PTI's tenure in government.
He suggested that soon, evidence would come to light showing how the results Transmission System (RTS) was allegedly manipulated to help PTI rise to power and suppress its political opponents.
Asif went on to highlight that the collaboration between Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed began before the 2018 elections and continued after, even during the events of May 9, 2023.
On Tuesday, retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was formally charged with involvement in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and other offenses.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that proceedings for a General Court Martial (FGCM) against Faiz Hameed had commenced on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act.
The ISPR said that Faiz Hameed is being granted all legal rights in accordance with the law during the proceedings.
The ISPR statement clarified, “The FGCM process was initiated against Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, charging him with engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority and state resources, and causing harm to individuals.”
The military’s media wing had said that the investigation also encompasses Faiz Hameed’s alleged role in stirring unrest including his supposed involvement in the May 9, 2023 incidents, in collaboration with political figures aiming to destabilize the country.
