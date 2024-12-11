Open Menu

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed Were Partners, Says Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:22 PM

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

Defence minister says PTI founder and former spy chief were involved in political maneuvering

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated that both Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and retired Lt. General Faiz Hameed were involved in the political maneuvering.

“Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners,” said the minister while talking to the reporters outside the parliament in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said, “Faiz Hameed played a crucial role in bringing Imran Khan to power.”

The defence minister while talking about Imran Khan’s military trial said that its outcome would be determined by the legal process. He reminded reporters that many civilians had faced military trials during PTI's tenure in government.

He suggested that soon, evidence would come to light showing how the results Transmission System (RTS) was allegedly manipulated to help PTI rise to power and suppress its political opponents.

Asif went on to highlight that the collaboration between Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed began before the 2018 elections and continued after, even during the events of May 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was formally charged with involvement in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and other offenses.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that proceedings for a General Court Martial (FGCM) against Faiz Hameed had commenced on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act.

The ISPR said that Faiz Hameed is being granted all legal rights in accordance with the law during the proceedings.

The ISPR statement clarified, “The FGCM process was initiated against Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, charging him with engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority and state resources, and causing harm to individuals.”

The military’s media wing had said that the investigation also encompasses Faiz Hameed’s alleged role in stirring unrest including his supposed involvement in the May 9, 2023 incidents, in collaboration with political figures aiming to destabilize the country.

Recent Stories

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

22 minutes ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

48 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

2 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

2 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

15 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

16 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

16 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan