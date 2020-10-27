Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be defeated, Shehbaz Gill tells Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz had earlier said that terrorism started rising again due to incompetence of the government in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Advisor to PM on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill told PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz that terrorists both in and outside the country and “financial terrorists” would face defeat.

Shehbaz Gill said that the narrative of opposition [Maryam Nawaz] and the enemies of Pakistan was the same.

“Everybody knows who is trying to save his/her money,” said Shehbaz Gill directly to Maryam Nawaz on Twitter war.

Maryam Nawaz had earlier tweeted about rising “threat of terrorism” in the country after the terrorists targeted a seminary in Dir Colony in suburban of Peshawar on Tuesday early hours.

Sometimes, the online wars between the leaders of the oppositions and members of treasury turn so interesting for their fans and followers.