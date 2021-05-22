Both transmission lines NKI Baldya 1, NKI Baldya 2 restored: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spokesman of Power Division has said that both transmission lines NKI Baldya 1 and NKI Baldya 2 supplying electricity to Karachi have been fully restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Power Division has said that both transmission lines NKI Baldya 1 and NKI Baldya 2 supplying electricity to Karachi have been fully restored.

The Spokesman said that load was gradually being increased and load has reached to 700 MW to Karachi so far, said a statement issued here Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that power supply was affected to Karachi due to tripping in NKI Baldya and NKI Baldya 2 transmission lines.

Investigation was also being carried out to ascertain the cause of tripping, the spokesman said.