Both Transmission Lines NKI Baldya 1, NKI Baldya 2 Restored: Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Power Division has said that both transmission lines NKI Baldya 1 and NKI Baldya 2 supplying electricity to Karachi have been fully restored.
The Spokesman said that load was gradually being increased and load has reached to 700 MW to Karachi so far, said a statement issued here Saturday.
It is pertinent to mention here that power supply was affected to Karachi due to tripping in NKI Baldya and NKI Baldya 2 transmission lines.
Investigation was also being carried out to ascertain the cause of tripping, the spokesman said.