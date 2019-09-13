UrduPoint.com
Bottles Of Liquor Recovered From Security Guards Of Customs Warehouse

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Bottles of liquor recovered from security guards of Customs Warehouse

As many as 33 Customs impounded bottles of imported liquor were recovered from two security guards of the Customs Warehouse while there were traveling in an auto rickshaw, by the Shershah police nearby Gulbai School - Maripur road here on Friday, said SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatain

In a statement, the SSP West said these 83 bottles were earlier reportedly impounded by the Customs.

He said two security guards of Customs Warehouse namely Muhammad Younis son of Saadullah Khan and Khalid Khan son of Rasheed Khan had been arrested.

The two arrested accused disclosed during the initial investigation that they in connivance with others namely Momin Khan, Shairwali, Ghulam, Habib, Sohail Ahmed and Faisal stole the bottles of liquor from a Warehouse of Customs and sold out the same in Kemari, Clifton and Defence area.

A case has been registered against the accused and raids are being carried out to arrest other six accused.

