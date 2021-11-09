Boulevard Mall shop owners to hold protest against builder for not paying rental income

The Boulevard Mall Action Committee on Tuesday announced to hold a protest outside the shopping mall against the owner of the market for not paying rental income to shop owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Boulevard Mall Action Committee on Tuesday announced to hold a protest outside the shopping mall against the owner of the market for not paying rental income to shop owners.

Addressing a press conference here at HPC, Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi and others said Hamayoon Barkat had defrauded hundreds of shop owners by not paying rent of their shops for the last many years.

He said they had filed cases in the court of law for seeking justice but due to the slow process of the judicial system, matters are still pending before the judiciary.

Dr Jatoi said over 250 people had invested their savings in Boulevard Mall but after three years of the operationalization, the Mall owner had stopped paying rent of their shops as a result of which their life long savings had been lost.

He alleged that the builder Hamayoon Barkat had refused to pay the rental amount and expelled us from the Mall with the help of his personal guards and Rangers personnel.

Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi said he was holding last press conference regarding the matter and now a strong protest will be organized at the shopping Mall for which a date will soon be announced.

He declared Boulevard Mall owner Hamayoon Barkat and his son Shehzad, white collar criminals and demanded of Sindh Chief Minister and other relevant authorities to initiate inquiry against alleged billions of rupees fraud he had committed with the investors of the Boulevard Mall project.

He demanded the government and other agencies not to let the builder and his son leave the country as he was involved in mega fraud with the innocent, orphans and widows who invested their life long savings by purchasing shops in the Mall.

The Action Committee members demanded the higher authorities of the NAB and DG FIA to conduct an inquiry of the mentioned fraud so that justice could be provided to the investors.

Dr Jatoi requested sector Commander of Pakistan Rangers Sindh to withdraw security being provided to the builder as he (builder) had betrayed innocent people who had invested their life long savings and their amount had been struck in the Mall.

He warned that the hundreds of the shop owners will stage a protest at the Mall in the coming days and the administration will be responsible if any untoward incident occurred during our peaceful protest.