Boulevard Mall's Grocery, Meat Sections Fined For Overpricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Tuesday visited Boulevard Mall and imposed fine against grocery and meat sections of the shopping centre for overcharging essential commodities.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Saima Fatima visited different sections of the Shopping Mall and checked implementation on government fixed prices.

The AC also warned that strict action would be taken against those not following government fixed rates of essential commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

